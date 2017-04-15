(Video) Etienne Capoue capitalises on howler from Swansea’s Alfie Mawson to bag his first goal in 18 Watford appearances

Watford have taken the lead against Swansea City through Etienne Capoue.

Capoue was one of the surprise stars of the opening period of the season. The Frenchman found the back of the net four times in his opening five Premier League games. However, he went on to score just one more in his next 25 games, including none in his last 18. That barren run has finally come to an end.

Capoue capitalised on an absolute howler from Swansea defender Alfie Mawson to put Watford ahead at the second attempt. Relegation-battling Swansea have work to do.