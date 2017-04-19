Barcelona vs Juventus starting lineups: MSN all start as Barca look to pull off another historic comeback

Barcelona host Juventus tonight as they bid to pull off another historic Champions League comeback.

Luis Enrique’s side fell to a 3-0 defeat in the first-leg in Turin, and under usual circumstances that would very much be game, set and match to the Serie A champions. However, Barca showcased their credentials as a never-say-die group of players in the previous round.

After being destroyed in a 4-0 mauling at the Parc des Princes, Barcelona still progressed to the quarter-finals after defeating PSG 6-1 in their own backyard. They’ll be needing a comeback of a similar variety tonight if they want to join La Liga counterparts Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the last four.

In what could be Enrique’s last ever European game as Barcelona manager, he has pulled no punches with his starting side – Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all start upfront for Catalan giants. Here’s how both sides line up in full:

Barcelona XI vs. Juventus: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Rakiti?; Messi, Suarez, Neymar.

Juventus XI vs. Barcelona: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.