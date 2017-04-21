Real Madrid dealt huge transfer blow as Euro rivals plot €90m raid for teenage wonderkid

Real Madrid have reportedly been strongly linked with a move for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe this summer, but it appears as though they could miss out.

The 18-year-old has taken Europe by storm this season both in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, as he has tallies of 22 goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, that has naturally led to speculation linking him with the biggest clubs in Europe, although his more immediate focus will be on helping Monaco finish the job and complete what would be a stunning double.

However, while Madrid believed that they may well be in the driving seat for Mbappe, they could be left disappointed as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is prepared to bankroll a major spending spree this summer, as reported by AS.

The French giants again failed in Europe this season after that disastrous defeat away at Barcelona saw them eliminated from the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage yet again.

In turn, with their signings last summer failing to have the expected impact, the transfer strategy is set to be changed as the Parisians look to spend big on difference makers while simultaneously weakening their direct rivals.

That’s where Mbappe comes in, as AS report that PSG will bid between €80m and €90m to prise him away from Monaco, although it remains to be seen whether an official offer is lodged and in turn whether or not Madrid respond with a big-money bid of their own.