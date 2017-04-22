Liverpool team news: Key duo set to give Klopp boost vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool are reportedly set to be handed a double boost as pair Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva are said to be winning their respective fitness battles.

Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday evening, as they hope to solidify their position in the Premier League top four and thus qualify for the Champions League next season.

Having a full-strength squad at this crucial point of the season will be key for Klopp, and according to The Mirror, he should have Matip and Leiva available for selection.

It was confirmed by the German tactician on Thursday that both players were struggling with muscular injuries picked up during the win over West Bromwich Albion last weekend, and in turn they were both doubtful to feature this time round.

However, after both returned to training at Melwood on Friday, it looks as though they’ll take their place in the squad against the Eagles although it’s highly doubtful that they’ll start as they didn’t quite make it to full training just yet.

Nevertheless, having them back with the rest of the group would have been a timely boost, and Liverpool could certainly do with their presence and experience at this stage of the season where they can ill-afford to drop any points.

As per the report, Joe Gomez could be given a start in the heart of the Liverpool defence, as Ragnar Klavan remains a doubt despite also stepping up his recovery from injury this week.