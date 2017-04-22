(Video) Dele Alli levels the scores with emphatic finish, Christian Eriksen provides one of the assists of the season

Tottenham are back on level terms at Wembley after Dele Alli found the back of the net.

Christian Eriksen swung the ball in from the right-hand-side, as Alli made an incisive run in behind David Luiz. Alli, has he had 19 times before this campaign, finished in style to find the back of Thibaut Courtois’ net.

It really was one of the assists of the season from Eriksen, and the finish wasn’t bad from Alli either. It’s very much game on now at Wembley!