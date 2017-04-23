Arsenal 2-1 Man City: FA Cup highlights and player ratings as 9/10 Nacho Monreal wins MOTM

Arsenal booked their place in a record 20th FA Cup final by beating Manchester City 2-1 after extra time in Sunday’s semi.

Alexis Sanchez bagged the winner in the 101st minute to book a date with Chelsea on May 27.

The Chilean fired home from close range after City made a mess of clearing a Mesut Ozil free kick.

Alexis Sanchez goal vs Man City – 2-1 I hope this wins it !! pic.twitter.com/mOI2RybNjl — EmanDaGoon (@EmanDaGoonn) April 23, 2017

That came after a rare Nacho Monreal strike had cancelled out a goal from Sergio Aguero in the second half of normal time.

City dominated the battle, in terms of possession and shots.

Arsenal registered just four attempts on target, compared to City’s 12, while the Manchester side had 65.5% of the ball during the two-hour contest.

However, Petr Cech put in a strong performance to keep City’s strikers at bay.

Luck was on Arsenal’s side too though, as Aguero had a perfectly good goal disallowed in the first half after the linesman wrongly judged that the ball had gone out of play.

Aguero did get on the scoresheet eventually, breaking the deadlock just after the hour with a fine dink over Cech, following a long through pass from Yaya Toure.

Monreal = Me

Aguero = My hopes and dreams pic.twitter.com/l9v3uyKk4o — Rob Usry (@RobUsry) April 23, 2017

City’s lead lasted less than 10 minutes.

Left-back Monreal was the man who made it 1-1, finding the net with his weaker right foot to score his first Arsenal goal since March 2015.

Both teams got edgy in extra time and the winner was suitably scrappy.

Player ratings

Arsenal: Cech 8, Gabriel 7, Koscielny 6, Holding 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Ramsey 6, Xhaka 5, Monreal 9, Ozil 7, Sanchez 8, Giroud 6.

Subs: Welbeck 7, Bellerin 6, Coquelin n/a.

Manchester City: Bravo 6, Navas 7, Kompany 6, Otamendi 6, Clichy 6, Fernandinho 7, Toure 8, De Bruyne 7, Silva 6, Sane 6, Aguero 8.

Subs: Fernando 6, Delph 5, Iheanacho 5.