Dele Alli follows in footsteps of Man Utd and LFC royalty as Spurs wonderkid retains PFA Young Player of the Year title

Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Dele Alli was named PFA Young Player of the Year for the second season in a row at Sunday night’s awards ceremony.

Alli was recognised for another fine Premier League campaign, which has seen him score 16 goals and provide five assists in 31 matches.

The former MK Dons youngster, who only turned 21 earlier this month, is just the fourth player to win the award in consecutive years.

Men/boys who have won back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year titles:

Ryan Giggs

Robbie Fowler

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was crowned top boy in 1992 and 1993, before Liverpool goal hero Robbie Fowler went back to back in 1995 and 1996.

Wayne Rooney’s two years as PFA YPOTY king came in 2005 and 2006.