Fears grow as Liverpool misfit may have played last game for Reds

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has reportedly suffered a recurrence of a hip injury which could rule him out for the rest of the season.

The injury-plagued England international sustained the setback ahead of the Crystal Palace game at the weekend, having spent two months on the sidelines with the same problem previously.

According to The Guardian, the club are unsure as to when he will be available to feature for Jurgen Klopp again this season, and with the expectation that he will leave this summer, he may well have played his last game for the Merseyside giants.

Having only managed to start five games this season, it’s not a new problem for the 27-year-old, who has seen his spell with Liverpool blighted by constant injury setbacks.

Coupled with the fact that Klopp has preferred an attacking trident of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane this season, it has constantly led to speculation of an exit for Sturridge with the Guardian noting that he is likely to be allowed to leave this summer.

It will be a huge disappointment for the former Chelsea and Manchester City forward, as after his prolific 2013/14 season where he scored 24 goals in 33 games for Liverpool, he was considered their next top marksman.

However, it just hasn’t worked out for him as he’s made a combined 41 appearances in the Premier League over the last three seasons, and that has unsurprisingly cast doubt over his future over and over again.

Much will now depend on how quickly he can recover from this latest setback, but Liverpool may well have seen the last of Sturridge.