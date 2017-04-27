Juventus transfer news: Fierce rivals prepare €25m bid for top Serie A target

Juventus reportedly run the risk of missing out on Sampdoria target Patrik Schick, as Inter are said to be preparing to meet his release clause.

The 21-year-old has made a major impact in Italy already having scored 12 goals in 30 appearances for Samp so far this season, and his quality has been spotted immediately.

With 10 goals in just nine starts, it’s no real surprise that the likes of Inter and Juve are ready to snap him up, but as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, it could be the former who make the first real move.

Sampdoria are said to be trying to negotiate a new deal with the striker, one that would increase his current €25m release clause to €40m.

While Inter are ready to pay that, they want to move quickly as Juventus, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all specifically mentioned in the report as being interested parties having all sent scouts to watch the youngster in action in Serie A this season.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is said to merely be waiting for approval from owners, the Suning Group, and so it may just be a matter of time before the Nerazzurri get the ball rolling and set off a transfer bidding war for Schick.

It’s still a slight gamble given the small sample size that you can judge Schick on in his first season in Italy, but admittedly, there has been real quality in all the positive things that he’s done so far and he’s certainly one to watch for the future with Inter hopeful that his next stop is indeed Milan.