Sergio Aguero has squandered a golden opportunity to put Man City ahead in the Manchester derby.

Kevin De Bruyne, as he often does, delivered a brilliant ball across the face of the goal. Aguero met it at the front post, but his effort cannoned off the woodwork and behind for a goal-kick.

The Argentine has found the back of the net 30 times in all competitions so far this campaign, and this is usually bread and butter for him. What a let off for Man United!