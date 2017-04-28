Mauricio Pochettino gives strong response to St Totteringham’s Day question ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal

For the past two decades St Totteringham’s Day has been an annual event held as soon as it became a mathematically certainty that Arsenal would finish above rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table.

Gunners fans had to wait until the final game of the season last year to celebrate St Totteringham’s Day 2016.

But it seems highly likely that there will no St Totteringham’s Day at all this year, because Arsenal have very little hope of finishing above Spurs.

In fact, a victory for Spurs in Sunday’s North London Derby at White Hart Lane will guarantee that Tottenham finish ahead of Arsenal for the first time in 22 years.

To many in North London, both red and white, that is very significant.

However, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has much bigger fish to fry.

Pochettino was dismissive of the potential feat when talking to Sky Sports on Friday, instead continuing to focus on the title race, in which Arsenal are non-runners.

The Spurs boss said: “I understand (the fans want to finish above Arsenal) but I am so honest, and my feeling is now we are so close, only four points, which is massive when only five games to play, but I will be very disappointed if we don’t win the title.

“At that moment I will start to think about all the good things this season and be realistic to analyse the season. But I really don’t think about which position Arsenal are in. My view and focus is to try to win every game and try to win the Premier League.

“For me (finishing above Arsenal) is not a motivation. The motivation for me is to win because it’s a derby and I know what it means to win a derby. My motivation is to try to win some titles with Tottenham, and my players improve every day and show we are better than the opposition.”