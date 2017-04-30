Manchester United star’s proposed summer switch to Real Madrid could be scuppered by WhatsApp message

Manchester United fans will undoubtedly be growing tired of speculation surrounding the future of David de Gea.

The Spaniard has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent seasons, and his good performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed in his home country.

de Gea has continually been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the Metro going as far as reporting that he has already agreed terms with Los Blancos ahead of a summer move.

However, that proposed move has reportedly been throw into doubt. Calciomercato cite Spanish outlet Diario Gol in reporting that de Gea has pledged his support to former side Atletico Madrid ahead of their upcoming Champions League semi-final clash with city counterparts Real. Diario Gol believe de Gea has messaged several of his compatriots on WhatsApp revealing that he wants Atletico to come out on top.

Calciomercato believe that de Gea’s unwillingness to switch allegiances to potential future employers Real Madrid means his proposed switch to the Bernabeu is in doubt.

This is great news for Man United – their number one may well be sticking around longer than expected.