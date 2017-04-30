(Video) Harry Kane tricks Michael Oliver into awarded Tottenham a penalty, converts emphatically from 12-yards

Tottenham have doubled their lead over Arsenal in the North London Derby through Harry Kane.

It was Kane who won the penalty, having been brought down by Arsenal centre-back Gabriel. The replays showed that Kane did in fact play for the penalty, having thrown out his trailing leg in order to make contact with Gabriel.

Kane Cheated to win that Penalty. Can’t wait to hear the English pundits call it “Clever” and still claim it’s the foreign players who dive pic.twitter.com/jvfg1sdXun — Arsenal’s Voice??? (@ArsenalsVoice) 30 April 2017

Michael Oliver fell for it and pointed to the spot, and Kane made no mistake from 12-yards. It looks as though the final North London Derby at White Hart Lane is going to end with a Tottenham victory.