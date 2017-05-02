Pep Guardiola plots Tottenham raid as top target furious over being dropped for crunch clash

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker was reportedly furious about being dropped against Arsenal, sparking fresh speculation of a Manchester City move.

Kieran Trippier was given the nod ahead of the English international at White Hart Lane on Sunday before he entered the fray after 88 minutes to help see out the win.

According to The Mirror, the decision from Mauricio Pochettino didn’t go down well with Walker who was left furious over the snub and in turn it has seemingly reignited rumours of a move to join Pep Guardiola at the Etihad as there is a ‘growing belief’ he could be sold this summer.

Further, the 26-year-old is said to have held talks with the Tottenham boss recently as he believes he can double his current £55,000-a-week contract elsewhere if Spurs aren’t willing to splash out on him.

Add that to being left out of such a key game, it doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture, but given his form and consistency over the past couple of years at White Hart Lane, Walker will undoubtedly have a major role to play at Tottenham moving forward.

Nevertheless, Guardiola will target full-backs to replace his ageing options this summer with several stalwarts out of contract too. In turn, Walker would be an ideal signing for him as he would fit the style of play and offer what the Spanish tactician wants from his full-backs.

It’s added that Tottenham could be tempted to sell as they already have Trippier as a replacement while the money raised by selling Walker could be used to go out and sign their top transfer targets.

However, it’s still difficult to see an exit happen as while there are some negative pieces to the story, it doesn’t get away from the fact that Walker is one of the top right-backs in the league and has been important for Tottenham, and Pochettino will surely want to keep him at the club.