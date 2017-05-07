(Video) Axel Tuanzebe emasculates Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez on powerful Man United debut

Alexis Sanchez goes to the gym a lot.

We know this because the Arsenal star documents every workout with a topless selfie on Instagram.

However, he might have to raise his game after being mugged off by 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Tuanzebe is a mountain, see the way Sanchez tries to shove into him and he finds himself on the floor pic.twitter.com/48Bu77lcOO — Ebss Artez (@BeatPlugTV) May 7, 2017

Arsenal won the match 2-0, but there is no doubt Alexis lost this battle with Tuanzebe, who made a promising Premier League debut as United manager Jose Mourinho rang the changes to keep his main men fresh for Thursday’s big Europa League semifinal.

This was just the second game of Tuanzebe’s senior career, having featured as a sub in January’s 4-0 FA Cup thrashing of Wigan.

