(Video) Axel Tuanzebe emasculates Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez on powerful Man United debut

Posted by
(Video) Axel Tuanzebe emasculates Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez on powerful Man United debut

Alexis Sanchez goes to the gym a lot.

We know this because the Arsenal star documents every workout with a topless selfie on Instagram.

However, he might have to raise his game after being mugged off by 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Arsenal won the match 2-0, but there is no doubt Alexis lost this battle with Tuanzebe, who made a promising Premier League debut as United manager Jose Mourinho rang the changes to keep his main men fresh for Thursday’s big Europa League semifinal.

This was just the second game of Tuanzebe’s senior career, having featured as a sub in January’s 4-0 FA Cup thrashing of Wigan.

SEE ALSO: (Video) Arsenal subs crack open Maltesers as they enjoy Man United capitulation

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top