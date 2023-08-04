Former Man United defender in line for shock Ipswich transfer

Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly in line to join Championship side Ipswich.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, formerly a first-team coach at United, is eager to be reunited with Tuanzebe following the defender’s contract expiring at the end of last season.

Sheffield United are also thought to be in the running for the 25-year-old’s signature, but with Tuanzebe familiar with McKenna, as well as his progressive coaching style, it feels like a move to Portman Road may be the saga’s likeliest outcome.

During his time at Old Trafford which saw him promoted to the Red Devils’ first team in 2017, Tuanzebe, who has represented all of England’s youth teams, featured in 37 matches, in all competitions. The defender’s greatest performance in United colours arguably came against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 Champions League.