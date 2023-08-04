Former Man United defender in line for shock Ipswich transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly in line to join Championship side Ipswich.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, formerly a first-team coach at United, is eager to be reunited with Tuanzebe following the defender’s contract expiring at the end of last season.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United provide crushing injury update on 21-year-old attacker
Tottenham want La Liga attacker with 15 goal contributions last season
Man United ‘really hot’ on potential deal to sign 26-year-old midfielder

Sheffield United are also thought to be in the running for the 25-year-old’s signature, but with Tuanzebe familiar with McKenna, as well as his progressive coaching style, it feels like a move to Portman Road may be the saga’s likeliest outcome.

During his time at Old Trafford which saw him promoted to the Red Devils’ first team in 2017, Tuanzebe, who has represented all of England’s youth teams, featured in 37 matches, in all competitions. The defender’s greatest performance in United colours arguably came against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 Champions League.

More Stories Axel Tuanzebe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.