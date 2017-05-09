Liverpool confident of landing £50m target as Klopp ramps up defender search

Liverpool are reportedly confident that they will secure the £50m summer signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as Jurgen Klopp eyes serious defensive reinforcements.

On the same day that The Mirror claim that the Reds are closing in on the £25m signing of Burnley ace Michael Keane, it appears as though real progress is being made to bolster the backline at Anfield.

According to The Daily Star though, it’s Van Dijk who is at the top of the Liverpool shortlist and it’s added that the Dutch international is keen on a switch to Merseyside as he eyes following a well trodden path from St. Mary’s to Anfield.

The likes of Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne, and Adam Lallana have all made the switch in recent years, and it appears as though there could be another Southampton player set to follow them.

It’s suggested that Claude Puel is adamant that his captain will still be with the Saints next season while Chelsea and Manchester City are also credited with an interest, but it’s claimed that with the appeal of Champions League football and the capability to offer big-money both for the transfer fee and for wages, it’s more than possible Liverpool can secure a deal.

Having conceded 42 goals in 36 Premier League games this season, the defence is a key area that requires improvement as far as Liverpool are concerned as it’s a vast difference when compared to the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham above them who have conceded just 29 and 23 goals respectively.

If Klopp can get that right, coupled with their potent attacking options who have combined to score 71 goals, it should lead to improved results next season as they look to compete on various fronts.