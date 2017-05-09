Real Madrid superstar has shock Man Utd agreement, but key condition must be met

Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale reportedly has an ‘unwritten agreement’ to join Man Utd this summer, but only if they secure Champions League football.

The 27-year-old has been dogged by injury problems this season, which in turn have limited him to just 26 appearances in all competitions. While he’s still managed nine goals and five assists in those outings, it hasn’t been the impact that the Spanish giants had hoped for.

It hasn’t adversely affected Zinedine Zidane’s side though as they remain on course for the La Liga title and Champions League, but it’s been claimed by Diario Gol, that the situation is reaching a critical point in that Madrid have become frustrated over Bale’s fitness woes as he was seen as the man to take the reins from Cristiano Ronaldo over time.

In turn, it’s added in the report that United have shown the most interest so far as they continue to monitor the Welshman’s situation in Spain, and it’s claimed that there is an ‘unwritten agreement’ with Jose Mourinho to move to Old Trafford.

However, there is one significant obstacle. Bale will only agree to a move this summer if Man Utd qualify for the Champions League, and it appears more and more likely that they’ll have to do that by winning the Europa League this season.

After their defeat to Arsenal at the weekend, a top-four finish in the Premier League could prove to be difficult for the Red Devils. In turn, with one foot in the Europa League final, they’ll hope to finish the job even though it will still prove to be a very difficult task.

United have been linked with a whole host of top names around Europe in recent months, but it’s been a while since Bale’s name was mentioned. With Madrid planning to bring in some new ‘Galacticos’ this summer in a major overhaul, it looks as though a move to United could be back on the table for Bale if certain criteria is met.