Tottenham players deserve 100% wage increases insists concerned ex-Spurs star

Tottenham will have a big problem on their hands moving forward due to the current wage structure at the club insists Jermaine Jenas.

It seems as though the disappointment of missing out on the FA Cup and Premier League title has led to increased speculation over the futures of key players at the club, and Jenas is among those concerned about where this group could be heading.

Tottenham’s strict wage structure is well known with chairman Daniel Levy refusing to pay beyond a certain level regardless of how important those individuals are.

Jenas used Kyle Walker as a specific example when making his point, noting that when he reflects on the fact that Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne is probably earning double what he takes home despite there not being much difference between the pair in terms of ability and importance, it will raise serious questions about self-worth.

It’s a more than valid point and Tottenham fans will be hoping that the progress that they’ve made under Mauricio Pochettino over the last two years isn’t derailed this summer if big-money bids are made and players have their heads turned.

The likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane could be pushing the wage limit to the maximum in the coming years, and so time will tell if these concerns become a serious problem moving forward with the club set to move into a new stadium next year which could put additional pressure on.