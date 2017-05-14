(Video) Daniel Sturridge ends 132-day wait for Liverpool goal with classy finish at West Ham

Daniel Sturridge scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool since January 2 as he broke the deadlock for his side at West Ham United on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was handed a surprise start by Jurgen Klopp in an absolutely crucial game as Liverpool look to lock up a spot in the Champions League next season, and he didn’t disappoint.

Philippe Coutinho deserves plenty of credit as he played a beautiful pass through to register his seventh assist of the season, but it was all about Sturridge as he kept his composure to round the goalkeeper before slotting home to spark wild celebrations at the away end in the Olympic Stadium.

Liverpool will be desperate to secure all three points as it will move them back into third place above Manchester City, but importantly it will open up a four-point gap between themselves and Arsenal in fifth with the Gunners having a game in hand.

With Middlesbrough at home on the final day of the season, Liverpool will know that a win against West Ham would be massively important step towards booking their spot at Europe’s top table next season.