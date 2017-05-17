Gareth Bale agent working on transfer, Real Madrid star prefers Man United

The representative of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is reportedly holding transfer talks as he bids to negotiate a possible move to the Premier League.

According to Diario Gol, Bale’s agent has reached out to multiple English clubs after becoming unhappy with how Real as a club have reacted to the player’s injury troubles.

However, the same source claims that Bale is not looking to leave Madrid, although he has made it clear that Manchester United would be his preferred destination were he to choose between British suitors.

Bale has been limited to just 17 La Liga starts this season, but the 27-year-old has still chipped in with seven goals and two assists.

He has also contributed two goals and one assist in seven Champions League appearances.

Even so, Bale’s minutes-per-goal ratio is much less impressive this season than it has been in recent years.

On average, he has scored or assisted once every 160.08 minutes in La Liga or the Champions League this season.

Last season he was providing every 82.21 minutes, after going at a rate of one every 79.62 mins and then one per 136.36 mins in his first two campaigns with Real.