Liverpool fans will be furious with Brazil coach’s comments on star playmaker

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to Barcelona for months, and much to the frustration of the Reds, others continue to have their say and potentially influence the situation.

Having played a pivotal role in helping the Reds get back into the Champions League for next season combined with the fact that he’s settled and is a hugely popular figure at Anfield, it all seems as though he has what he needs to stay at the club for years to come.

However, speculation of interest from Barcelona refuses to go away and it won’t impress Liverpool officials or supporters alike when they hear that Brazil coach Tite has suggested that the Brazilian international is an ideal player for Barca and would love to see him and Neymar play together at club level.

“Look, if I were [Jurgen] Klopp or [Zinedine] Zidane I would fight in every way to keep one, and try to sign the other,” he told Sport.

When asked where he sees Coutinho fitting in at Barcelona: “Let’s be clear, I’m speaking hypothetically. There’s Sergio [Busquets] and the two in Italy they call ‘mezzalas’ who are [Ivan] Rakitic and [Andres] Iniesta, who are the two thinkers of the team. Coutinho can play in that role. He is an ideal player for Barca.”

Coutinho scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this past season, but if he were to move to Barcelona, then as detailed by Tite, he would have to move back into a midfield role given the current attacking trident at the Nou Camp with Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

He seems convinced that the former Inter ace has the attributes to flourish in that deeper role though, and while Barca will welcome the favourable assessment of the Brazil coach who indirectly may influence Coutinho’s thinking, it’s not what Liverpool want to hear at all.