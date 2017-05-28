Chelsea ace aims cheeky dig at Arsenal after losing FA Cup clash

Cesc Fabregas isn’t one of the more popular people amongst some Arsenal supporters already having joined Chelsea, and this certainly won’t help his cause.

The former Gunners captain was on the losing side on Saturday as Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey either side of a Diego Costa strike secured the win for Arsene Wenger’s men, as they put a disappointing Premier League campaign behind them for the day to lift the FA Cup for a record 13th time.

In turn, Antonio Conte was denied a domestic double in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, and ultimately Chelsea’s season ended on a disappointing note after celebrating a title-winning campaign just a week ago.

Enter Fabregas. Perhaps meant as an innocent comment with regards to what means more to him and the Blues, it has been interpreted as a dig at his former club by the media and in turn it will undoubtedly cause a storm amongst some Arsenal fans.

“We go home with a bad taste. But we would prefer to win the Premier League to the FA Cup, so it is still a good season,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

In fairness, he makes a great point. However, it’s definitely not going to go down well with some Arsenal fans who will undoubtedly interpret this as an unnecessary sideswipe at them.