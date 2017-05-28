Pep Guardiola plots £40m Man City bid for Tottenham man next week

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is wasting no time in strengthening his squad this summer, with a £40m bid for Tottenham ace Kyle Walker reportedly next on the agenda.

The Spaniard secured the signing of Bernardo Silva from Monaco last week as he stepped up his rebuilding plans for City, and it looks as though he’s looking closer to home for his next signing.

According to The Sun, a £40m bid for Walker will be submitted as the 26-year-old fits the bill perfectly in terms of what he’s looking for in a potential new right-back.

With veterans Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Jesus Navas all being released this past week, it’s an area that will need addressing this summer, and it looks as though Walker is the man to fill the gap with Guardiola wasting little time in getting to work.

The Sun note that Monaco star Benjamin Mendy has emerged as the top choice on the opposite flank, but it’s Walker who has caught Guardiola’s attention with his displays for Tottenham and England over the last two years in particular.

With ongoing speculation that he has had his head turned with the potential for increased wages and a better chance of competing for trophies elsewhere moving forward, it looks as though Walker could be heading out the exit door at Tottenham this summer.

Further, while Mauricio Pochettino won’t want to lose any of his key players ahead of next season, Kieran Trippier’s impressive form to end the campaign will surely be considered as he looks a more than capable ready-made replacement.

Meanwhile, Jerome Boateng is mentioned as a possible alternative, but ultimately it’s easy to see why Guardiola wants Walker and it would be a surprise to see him look elsewhere until he’s exhausted all channels in trying to prise him away from City’s Premier League rivals.