Man Utd ready to launch monster £100m+ bid to land Real Madrid superstar

Man Utd are reportedly considering a major offer for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, as they eye one marquee signing this summer.

Antoine Griezmann appeared set to be the player to fill that requirement, but with interest cooling in the Atletico Madrid ace, attention has slowly switched back to Bale who has been touted as a long-term Red Devils target.

According to Manchester Evening News, Jose Mourinho wants a winger capable of playing on both flanks and is keen for it to be a player who can be built around, and it seems as though the Welsh international fits the bill even though he would likely command a transfer fee around the £100m mark and probably more.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the 27-year-old, as injuries have disrupted him throughout even though it ultimately ended in further success for him and Madrid as they completed the La Liga and Champions League double.

In truth, he’s likely keen on staying at the Bernabeu where he continues to regularly collect trophies, but with just nine goals and five assists in 27 appearances this past season, he’ll need to do more moving forward for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

President Florentino Perez has made no secret of the fact that he’s a big admirer of Bale, and so it’s expected that he will remain with the Spanish giants for the foreseeable future.

However, depending on United’s level of seriousness in terms of wanting to buy him, if they can make a substantial offer to make Madrid think twice, there is still a chance that Bale returns to the Premier League next season.