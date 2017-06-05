Liverpool remain in hunt for £60m-rated defender, not a done deal for PL rivals

Liverpool are reportedly still involved in the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, with talk Manchester City had secured a deal being premature.

The commanding 25-year-old centre-half is a man in demand this summer, as his form for the Saints over the past two seasons has singled him out as a player destined to play at the top level.

According to the Liverpool Echo, he hasn’t agreed to a move to the Etihad just yet, even though City are in a real transfer scrap with Liverpool over his signature it seems.

It’s reported that a touted £60m deal has not been reached for the Dutch international, and that Liverpool are still keen and willing to smash their club transfer record to prise him away from Southampton.

Further, they will make him one of their highest earners at Anfield, and so it sounds as though the Reds are doing everything that they can to convince him that a move to Merseyside would be the most rewarding both from a financial and football perspective.

It will come down to more than money though surely, and that is where Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp come into play, with their respective styles and vision for success at their respective clubs.

Both will undoubtedly be attractive proposals for various reasons, and so while Van Dijk has yet to reach a decision based on his report, it won’t get any easier the longer he leaves it as both Liverpool and City will be keen to get business done early and put together a settled squad ahead of next season.