Man Utd set for huge transfer boost for £85m target, Euro giants may allow sale

Man Utd could be given hope in their reported pursuit of Gareth Bale as the Welshman may be sacrificed by Real Madrid to allow them to sign Kylian Mbappe.

As per BBC Sport, Madrid signed Bale for a then world record fee of £85m from Tottenham in 2013, and while it has proven to be a successful partnership, it hasn’t been enough to completely silence talk of an exit in recent summers.

United have consistently been linked with making a move for the Welsh winger, with the Metro noting that they remain keen and will look to swoop in the event that Los Blancos are willing to sell as they chase other targets.

That breakthrough may well have arrived as Zinedine Zidane faces a difficult decision this summer as he looks to try and strengthen his squad further in order to build on the success of this season which saw them lift the La Liga title and Champions League trophy.

According to Marca, they are focusing their attention on Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, who is fresh from a brilliant campaign as the 18-year-old bagged 26 goals and 14 assists in 44 outings, helping the French side to the Ligue 1 title.

However, in order to sign his compatriot, Zidane will have to sacrifice one big name from his current group in order to make space for him, and that seems more and more likely to be Bale out of him, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

On his part, the former Spurs ace wants to stay at the Bernabeu and a potential compromise could be that Mbappe is signed this summer but is sent back to Monaco for a year, thus giving Bale another 12 months to secure his place at Real.

Nevertheless, it’s not what he wants to be reading about his future, while in complete contrast Man Utd and Jose Mourinho will potentially be licking their lips at the prospect of prising him away if there is unrest and discontent over Madrid’s handling of his situation.