(Video) Olivier Giroud scores one of the most spectacular goals you’ll see this year

Arsenal and France forward Olivier Giroud has a habit of scoring great goals, and he did it again on Friday night for Les Bleus against Sweden in a World Cup qualifier.

Unfortunately for France, it was in a losing effort as a moment of madness from Hugo Lloris cost them as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to their group rivals.

However, that came after this moment of magic from Giroud, who expertly took a touch to get control of the ball before letting fly with a brilliant volley that flew into the top right corner of the net.

The 30-year-old has received plenty of criticism from France supporters in recent years, but he has a knack for scoring for his country as he’s now bagged 27 goals in 63 caps.

It comes off the back of another decent season with Arsenal, during which he scored a stunning ‘scorpion-kick’ goal back in March, but this effort surely trumps that one as this is just pure class in the touch, composure and finish. Brilliant from the Frenchman…

