Liverpool fans look away, key man offers terrible answer over exit speculation

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho has responded to questions about speculation linking him with Barcelona, and it’s hardly the most reassuring of answers.

Having signed a new contract with the Merseyside giants in January, the Brazilian international is firmly attached to Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

However, rumours of a possible move to Barcelona refuse to go away, and it seems as though it could be a running theme over the course of the summer.

As per The Independent, the key playmaker has been discussing his situation while on international duty this week, and has described talk of a move to Barcelona as “complicated”.

“Talking about this is complicated,” he said ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Australia on Tuesday. “I have a contract with my club and it is long. So my focus is on the present and the national team. My focus is here.”

That’s not quite what Liverpool supporters want to hear from the 24-year-old, as if he was fully committed to the Reds, then it’s not really complicated at all as he would have just insisted Barca are wasting their time.

Instead, it sounds as though he’s very much left the door open to a possible exit at some point, even though the report adds that he became one of the highest-paid players at Liverpool following his new contract and is of course a central figure in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Unfortunately that may not be enough to stop him from considering a move to Barcelona if an offer arrives, and these quotes will do little to quell that speculation he may join the Catalan giants.