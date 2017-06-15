(Photo) Wobbly Chinese Paul Pogba haircut sparks confusion as fans try to translate Man United star’s new trim

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba showed off yet another new haircut on Instagram this week.

Comiiing ?? @adidasfootball #heretocreate #pogchina A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

The Frenchman’s latest trim came as he arrived in China.

It appears as though there has been Chinese writing shaven into the back of his head.

However, the outline on the writing is somewhat wobbly and nobody at CaughtOffside.com knows the language, so translating has been a bit of a hopeless task.

It’s not just us, though. It seems as though very few people online have been able to confirm what Pogba’s hair says, or even means.

But there are theories.

This is the best one we have found so far, courtesy of Reddit user ybmcgrady…



Do you know better? If so, please enlighten us via the comments section.