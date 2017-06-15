Harry Redknapp urges Birmingham City to pay John Terry double former Chelsea wages

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp is eying up a move for Chelsea legend John Terry.

Redknapp has already made a big step in shoring up Birmingham City’s backline this summer by signing the Championship’s Goalkeeper of the Season David Stockdale on a free transfer, after the 31-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion contract expired.

However, as the Blues conceded 64 league goals last term, Redknapp is clearly keen to take further steps to tighten up his side defensively.

Terry, 36, is a free agent right now, after leaving Chelsea following two decades of loyal service.

According to the London Evening Standard, Redknapp is a long-time admirer of Terry and is urging his superiors at Birmingham to meet the ex-England captain’s £100,000-a-week wage demands.

Such wages are unusual in the Championship, but so are players of Terry’s experience and calibre.

With Birmingham hoping to push for promotion after surviving relegation on the final day of last season, signing Terry would undoubtably be a huge statement of intent.

Terry was a bit-part player as Chelsea won the Premier League last season, featuring in just nine matches.

His final Chelsea contract saw him earn just £50,000 per week, as reported by the Daily Mail, but, as his next club are not required to pay a transfer fee, he is in a strong position to demand a significant pay-rise, especially on a short-term deal.