Pep Guardiola to axe Man City misfit, part of £130m clear out

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is expected to be sold this summer, and AC Milan have emerged as a possible destination for the England man.

Hart was snubbed after Pep Guardiola’s arrival last summer, as he was sent out on a season-long loan deal to Torino where he has had an indifferent experience.

The move backfired on Guardiola in a sense, as his replacement for Hart, Claudio Bravo, endured a miserable first campaign in England and was eventually dropped.

With Willy Caballero being released this month, it had left the Spanish tactician with a real conundrum, but as reported by The Express, Hart isn’t the man to fill the void on his return to Manchester while Ederson was snapped up this month to become City’s first-choice goalkeeper moving forward.

It’s added that Hart will be axed as part of a £130m clear out as Guardiola looks to create more space in his squad and build additional transfer funds to reinvest back into the team.

Nolito, Wilfried Bony, Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala, Fabian Delph and Kelechi Iheanacho are all said to be on the chopping block this summer, but it’s Hart who is attracting plenty of attention, especially when clubs such as Milan are linked with making a move.

It’s unlikely that the 30-year-old ends up at the San Siro as he didn’t cover himself in glory while at Torino, and so the Italian giants are likely to look in a different direction.

Nevertheless, what this report, along with many others like it, tells us, is that Hart is on borrowed time at Man City, as Guardiola is undoubtedly looking to Ederson to be the future goalkeeper for him at City, while Hart will have to find a solution elsewhere.