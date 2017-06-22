Arsenal fans fear worst as Alexis Sanchez shirt number is reallocated, new Gunners signing takes no.31

The future of Alexis Sanchez is high on the Arsenal agenda this summer.

Alexis is Arsenal’s best player by a country mile, but he might not be at the Emirates Stadium for much longer as his current contract has just 12 months left to run.

Former Barcelona star Alexis was honoured with Arsenal’s no.7 shirt last season, but the Gunners appeared to reallocate the famous jersey yesterday.

Well this is a really really really bad sign. ?? Hope it's a random error, but I'm going to be LIVID if we lose Alexis.#Nervous#Welbeck7 pic.twitter.com/AOaiP1VjAG — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) June 21, 2017

Arsenal were briefly selling Danny Welbeck no.7 shirts, as well as Alexis no.7.

It seems strange that they would sell both because they can’t both wear the same number next season, so this could just have been a mistake by Arsenal staff.

However, it could equally have been a sign that Alexis is on his way out of North London this summer.

Welbeck wore no.23 last season, so moving up to no.7 would certainly feel like a promotion.

Arsenal have made one signing so far this summer, bringing in Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina left-back has been given the no.31 jersey.

Lots of you have asked – here's the answer… This is what @seadk6 will wear on his back in 2017/18 Get it here ? https://t.co/gX6Ada7Ucq pic.twitter.com/mMjtngDHFk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 21, 2017

No.31 may seem like a nothing number, but it was once worn by Ashley Cole, arguably Arsenal’s best ever full-back.