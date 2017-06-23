Opinion: Why Mohamed Salah is the perfect Liverpool signing

As confirmed by the club on Thursday, Liverpool completed the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma as Jurgen Klopp added the first marquee signing to his squad this summer.

The numbers speak for themselves. The 25-year-old scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists in 41 appearances for the Italian giants last season, while he’s bagged 29 goals in 53 outings for Egypt.

Salah knows how to find the back of the net, but there is much more to his game that makes him very clear as to why Klopp was so keen to sign him.

Put aside the fact that the former Chelsea star has a point to prove following his disappointing first stint in the Premier League, he has shown in the time that has passed since during his spell in Serie A that he is a very different player.

From his searing pace to his ability to cut in from the right with that wonderful left foot and create opportunities for his teammates, as well as a tireless work ethic that will make him an instant fan favourite as he will chase and harass opposing full-backs all game long.

Salah returns to England a much more mature and improved player. Although he can still improve his composure in front of goal and in the final third in general to become an even more efficient player, there’s no doubt that Klopp can be the coach to get that out of him.

Combine him with Sadio Mane on the flanks, compliment him with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino who can link all that pace and movement together, and we’re looking at a very potent Liverpool attack next season.

His pace, direct running and technical quality on the ball will all be the most obvious attributes to the Anfield faithful next season, but what he has also picked up in Italy is better tactical awareness, flexibility and a football brain which when coupled with those characteristics above, make for a world-class player.

All that and Salah is still just 25 years of age. He has the motivation, desire and hunger to return to the Premier League and win trophies, and he’ll be a massively important part of Liverpool’s bid next year and beyond in reaching those objectives.