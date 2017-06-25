Chelsea launch £105m double swoop as Conte eyes two crucial reinforcements

Chelsea have reportedly made a £105m bid to Juventus as they look to snap up both Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro from the Italian giants this summer.

As the Premier League champions continue to make their supporters wait for new signings this summer, it has led to reports that tension is growing between Antonio Conte and the club.

However, according to The Express, that might be about to change in a big way as they prepare a double bid worth £105m for Juve pair Bonucci and Sandro.

It’s suggested that the Brazilian ace is valued at around £55m while Bonucci would cost £50m, with both seen as key additions to the squad as Conte looks to add quality and depth to his backline ahead of next season with Chelsea set to return to the Champions League as well as defend their league title.

That’s a lot of money for a versatile left-sided player who can play as a left-back of wing-back, especially when Chelsea splashed out on Marcos Alonso last summer. Meanwhile, it’s also a lot of money for Bonucci who turned 30 last month.

Nevertheless, with the games set to come thick and fast next season, Conte is right to be looking to add more quality to his backline. However, depending on his budget, that’s a big portion to be spent on an area of the squad which is arguably not the priority, as he’ll have to add more firepower to either replace or compliment Diego Costa, while the midfield is still light too.

Given how influential Bonucci has been for club and country for a number of years now, that will be a game-changing signing. Sandro has proven his class over the last two years too, playing an important role in Juve’s domestic double and run to the Champions League final last season.

In turn, Conte is looking at two world-class players capable of making an immediate impact. However, the price-tags will surely raise some eyebrows.