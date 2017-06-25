(Photo) Lionel Messi clearly enjoyed his birthday, stunning WAG Antonella Roccuzzo helps him celebrate

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, and judging from this photo, he certainly enjoyed himself with three cakes.

The Argentine international has won all there is to win at club level and has firmly established himself as a Barca legend.

While he’s still got several more years in the tank at the top level, it remains to be seen whether or not the Catalan giants will build a squad around him capable of dominating both at home and in Europe again.

For now, his focus has been taking time to relax over the summer. After his long break in Ibiza with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas along with their families, both Messi and his stunning partner Antonella Roccuzzo have been enjoying his birthday.

Evidently he got spoilt as he had a whopping three cakes made for him based on the photo below, as he took time out with his family to celebrate the milestone birthday. Here’s to hoping he works off all that holiday weight and continues to dazzle for Barcelona moving forward…