Arsenal fears grow, £50m bid and £300k-a-week offer incoming but talisman could leave for nothing

Arsenal are reportedly at risk of losing Alexis Sanchez for nothing next year as they don’t have any intention of selling him to a rival this summer.

The 28-year-old is currently on international duty with Chile at the Confederations Cup, and as reported by Sky Sports, he revealed this week that he has made a decision on his future but wouldn’t reveal where his future lies.

In turn, that was enough in itself to spark further concern for Arsenal fans that he could be leaving, and that seems to be the theme continuing over the weekend as they anxiously wait for his announcement next week.

According to The Sun, Sanchez has been offered £280,000-a-week to extend his stay at the Emirates with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, but there is concern that Man City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to launch a £50m raid for his former Barcelona star and they’ll offer to match his £300,000-a-week wage demands too.

However, Arsene Wenger is adamant that he won’t sell his most prized asset to a Premier League rival, which in turn sets up a real dilemma for the Gunners. Do they sell this summer and get a sizeable figure for their best player but see him join a direct rival, or play hardball and be stubborn by denying him a move to Manchester and keep him for another year but risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

As per the report, Alexandre Lacazette is being lined up as a marquee signing to potentially replace Sanchez, and in truth, it has to be questioned as to whether it’s wise to keep a player against his will.

In turn, despite scoring 30 goals and providing 19 assists last season to further establish himself as a hero at Arsenal, the best thing for all concerned may well be to let him leave this summer, if that is indeed the decision he takes when he reveals his plans next week.