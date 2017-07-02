PSG make enquiry for £87M-rated Liverpool midfielder

Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain have made an enquiry for Brazil and Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to the Mirror.

The French side, as reported by the Mirror, are interested in making a move for the Brazilian international, and have been quoted a price of £87M if they are to sign the midfielder.

Coutinho has also drawn interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, however the La Liga runners up reportedly have a more long-term approach to securing the Liverpool man’s signature, as per the Mirror.

Reported by the Mirror, Liverpool man Coutinho, who scored 13 goals and assisted seven in 31 league appearances last season, recently signed a new long-term deal at Anfield, which made him one of the highest earners at the club.

If PSG do end up forking out the supposed £87M to sign Liverpool star Coutinho, it would surely be interesting to see how the Reds spend their new found fortune.