Arsenal ace linked with Bundesliga giants as £52m arrival spells end

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly set to be the subject of an offer from Borussia Dortmund this summer amid doubts over his future.

The 30-year-old has been a steady presence in the Gunners squad since arriving from Montpellier in 2012, scoring between 16 and 24 goals in his five seasons at the Emirates.

However, as reported by The Mirror, the club record signing of Alexandre Lacazette for £52m has placed his future in serious doubt, despite the argument that he still offers something different and would be a key alternative for Arsene Wenger to have.

Nevertheless, it’s claimed that Dortmund could swoop for the French international as it looks more and more likely that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave the club this summer, and so the Bundesliga outfit will need a quality replacement.

Having built a talented and young squad, adding Giroud as the experienced centre piece up front could be a wise move, but it remains to be seen whether or not a deal materialises.

From the Frenchman’s perspective, it’s a switch that arguably makes a lot of sense as he would potentially be the first choice for Dortmund, and with the World Cup approaching, he’ll relish regular football and a chance to secure his place on the plane to Russia.

Despite his lack of playing time at Arsenal, it doesn’t seem to have affected his international call-ups, but it’s a risk he probably won’t want to take now, especially with Lacazette moving to the Emirates this summer too to push him further down the pecking order.

For those hoping Giroud stays, his comments in Sydney don’t sound too promising.

“It (leaving) is an option to be honest with you,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “I’m here in pre-season, I wanted to travel. Some people asked me if I am going to travel or not. I am an Arsenal player and for the moment I am here. I just want to prepare well for the season and we will see later.

“But it is true that I really enjoyed my five years with Arsenal. I try to be professional. No matter what happens, I did my job on the pitch.

“I had an amazing welcome from the fans and from the club and it has been five amazing years for me. I won’t forget it, no matter what happens. We will see about my future.”