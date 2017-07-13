Man City close in on deal for France and Monaco star

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal for Monaco and France defender Benjamin Mendy, as reported by Sky Sports.

City, who lost left-back Gael Clichy at the end of last season after his contract with the club expired, had reportedly offer £40M for the defender as they look to tighten their defence ahead of next season, however the Ligue 1 champions are, as per Sky Sports, valuing the player at more than £50M.

However a deal for Mendy, who managed to contribute five assists in 25 league appearances last season as Monaco went on to pip Ligue 1 rivals PSG to the French league title, has reportedly become close, after a significant progress in negotiations between the two sides has been made in the last few days, reports Sky Sports.

Should Man City get this deal for Mendy over the line, it’ll definitely be a big improvement on current City left back Aleksandar Kolarov and the Man City defence as a whole, as the Citizens look to win their third Premier League title.