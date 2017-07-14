Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks with MLS side over £6M-a-year move

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with MLS side La Galaxy over a move to the club in a deal that would be worth around £6M-a-year, according to the Mirror.

Ibrahimovic, who was let go by former employers Man United are sustaining a lengthy injury in a match against Anderlecht in April, is in talks with the former MLS champions over a deal that would make him the highest paid player in the league, as reported by the Mirror.

The Swede, who managed 28 goals in 46 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side last season, is currently recovering from the injury that lead to the Red Devils deciding to not extend his contract with the club, report the Mirror.

Should Ibrahimovic make the move to the US and La Galaxy, it’ll be a massive statement for the MLS as a whole, as the league look to establish more credibility from their European counterparts.