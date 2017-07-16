Arsene Wenger extremely confident 30-goal Arsenal hero, £25m midfield ace and club favourite will stay

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez has made it clear that he wants to play in the Champions League, has made his decision on his future and now waits for the club.

The 28-year-old was a highly influential figure for Arsenal last season, scoring 30 goals and providing 19 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract though, the talk for the past few months has centred around whether or not he would commit his future to the Gunners, and it appears as though there is still a level of uncertainty as he leaves it in the club’s hands.

“I have made my decision, but now the decision has to be taken by Arsenal,” he told Radio Sport in Chile.

“It depends on them. I have to wait to know what they want. My idea is to play and win the Champions League. It’s a dream I have had since I was little.”

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger is convinced that the Chilean international is going nowhere, as he added from Arsenal’s pre-season tour of Australia that he’s spoken with his talismanic forward and believes that he’s set to stay.

“Of course (he will stay). There is not a lot to resolve with the player. I have spoken through text and it was very positive. My thoughts are always positive.”

It’s added by Sky Sports, that the French tactician also insisted that Jack Wilshere will remain next season, but he must work hard to overcome his latest injury setback, get back to full fitness, and then make it difficult for Wenger to not pick him in the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, as noted by the Metro, Wenger also addressed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future after the 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, and is equally as confident that the 23-year-old, a £25m target for rivals Liverpool, will stay at the Emirates next season with just 12 months left on his contract too.

“Yes. 100%, I expect him to stay,” he is quoted as saying. “No matter the speculation, he will stay.”