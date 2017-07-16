Man Utd and Chelsea on high alert, £100m La Liga superstar could be sold

Man Utd and Chelsea could be alerted to the reported claims that Real Madrid may be willing to sell Gareth Bale in order to fund their Kylian Mbappe raid.

The 18-year-old Monaco starlet has attracted interest from around Europe after playing a fundamental role in their Ligue 1 title success last season.

Having shown great quality on a consistent basis with his pace, movement, eye for goal and tactical brain all making him the stand-out talent in Europe, it’s no surprise that Madrid are planning an audacious reshuffle to land his signature.

As reported by The Express, the only hope that the La Liga and European champions have of signing him this summer by meeting his £120m asking price is to offload one of their current stars.

With issues surrounding Alvaro Morata’s exit, it’s suggested that Bale could be sacrificed instead as Real know that they could fetch around £100m for the Welshman with Man Utd, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain all paired with a keen interest.

While Bale himself is happy in the Spanish capital, it may not be enough to save him from the chop as it remains to be seen now whether or not the three clubs mentioned above are willing to meet Madrid’s demands for him.

It would be a stunning coup if Madrid could sign Mbappe this summer, as leaving it any longer will merely just leave them open to the threat of missing out to a rival further down the line. Instead, by selling Bale, they would be armed with the funds required to make it happen in the next month or two and securing one of the biggest stars of the future.