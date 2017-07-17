Chelsea fans hilarious reaction to Sergio Aguero talk, rivals join in the fun

Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, and the club’s supporters are enjoying every minute of it.

According to The Daily Star, as per Spanish journalist Manu Sainz who works for AS and Cadena SER amongst others, Pep Guardiola has given his permission to allow the Argentine striker to move to their Premier League rivals in a shock move.

Having lost his place in the starting line-up at City following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, the move makes sense mostly, but allowing him to join a rival league side seems a questionable decision, if the move indeed materialises.

“I’m told Chelsea want to sign Kun Aguero. [Pep] Guardiola has already give his ok to the operation,” Sainz tweeted.

The prolific forward scored 30 goals in all competitions last season despite his playing time restrictions from January onwards, and so the 29-year-old evidently has more than enough to make City regret such a decision.

It would be a sensational and shock move, and while some Chelsea fans can’t wait for it to happen, others doubt that it happens at all. Meanwhile, their rivals have also decided to jump in and enjoy the rumours too as they’re enjoying seeing Chelsea be linked with countless targets and not sign any of them as of yet…

