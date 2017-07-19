Kruse interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

Max Kruse, the Werder Bremen forward, has attracted the interest of both Chelsea and Liverpool.

According to German publication Sportbild, Kruse will be allowed to leave Werder should they receive an acceptable offer.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are keen to strengthen their forward line with Diego Costa still rumoured to be unsettled at Stamford Bridge and concern over Daniel Sturridge’s recurring injury problems that have beset his time at Anfield.

Though Chelsea look likely to finally seal Alvaro Morata’s move from Real Madrid, Antonio Conte is hoping to add at least one more forward as the club looks to make an impression on their return to the Champions League

Werder are likely to demand £16m for the player who remains under contract until 2019.

Kruse scored 15 goals in 23 appearances for Werder since joining last summer and has 4 goals in 14 international caps for Germany.

Should he decide to make a move to the Premier League, casino owners should take note. In 2016, Kruse was fined £20,000 and warned of his future conduct by Wolfsburg after it was revealed that he had lost £60,000 worth of poker winnings in the back seat of a taxi