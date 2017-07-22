Chelsea in transfer scrap with La Liga giants for €40m teenage defensive starlet

Chelsea are reportedly going toe-to-toe with Barcelona and Real Madrid over the signing of promising Nice defender Malang Sarr.

Despite signing Antonio Rudiger this summer, it appears as though Antonio Conte is open to the idea of strengthening his defensive line further if possible.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League champions are eyeing a move for the 18-year-old defender, but they will have to meet the €40m release clause in his contract.

The French U21 international impressed last season as he helped Nice to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 after making 31 appearances, and so it’s clear to see why there is such strong interest in him and with the calibre of interested parties noted above.

Nevertheless, that’s still a lot of money for a teenager who isn’t proven at the highest level, and so it would still represent a gamble for either Chelsea, Barcelona or Madrid if they were to sign him for that fee.

Rudiger’s versatility will give Conte options next season and so there doesn’t seem to be a desperate need to look in that department, and along with the signings of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata, he has seemingly addressed the big issues in his group.

Perhaps spending the remaining budget on wing-back recruits would be more sensible, but Conte evidently has his own plans and it’s worked out pretty well for Chelsea so far.

As for Barca and Madrid, they both have established options in defence already but Sarr would undoubtedly be a long-term addition.