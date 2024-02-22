Malang Sarr is reportedly unhappy with how his Chelsea career is going.

The French defender joined the Blues on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2020, and despite being tipped to become a first-team regular, things haven’t panned out as the 25-year-old would have hoped.

Struggling for playing time under Thomas Tuchel and outcasted by current boss Mauricio Pochettino, Sarr has been left out and hasn’t started a Premier League game since the 2021-22 season.

Consequently, with his future looking uncertain and following a failed move to Le Harve in January, there have been suggestions the former Monaco loanee has hit rock bottom (The Athletic), and transfer journalist Dean Jones understands why.

“He’s frustrated about how his Chelsea career has panned out and that potential transfers haven’t worked out,” he told GiveMeSport.

“He’s now stuck, which has probably left him slightly humiliated and embarrassed. So, from that sense, I can understand his frustrations. But I’d be astonished if that’s extended to him refusing to play for Chelsea. There’ll be more news to come on this. I don’t believe we can let his story continue without hearing more about the other side of it.”

With just 18 months left on his contract, it wouldn’t be surprising if this season were the 25-year-old’s last in London.

Currently valued at less than £4 million (TM), the Nice-born centre-back could pose as an attractive option for any club looking to take a cheap gamble on a player once highly regarded by one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.