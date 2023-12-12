Chelsea could let four players go to fund January transfer spending, including one potentially big risk

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea could reportedly let as many as four players go in the January transfer window as they continue rebuilding their squad.

However, Blues fans might not be entirely happy with some of the names being mentioned in a report today from the Evening Standard, with Conor Gallagher among them.

Others mentioned in the report are less important to the Chelsea first-team, with Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Ian Maatsen mentioned as players who could leave Stamford Bridge this winter.

None of them are playing regularly for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, but Gallagher’s exit looks hugely risky as he’s been one of the team’s top performers.

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Bayern Munich include Ligue 1 starlet on shortlist of Manuel Neuer successors
“Talks are advancing” for Man United star to finally complete transfer to new club
Chelsea remain interested in young forward after previously seeing transfer bid rejected

The England international has been more of a regular this year than he was last term, and he’s also often worn the captain’s armband for the Blues in the absence of the injured Reece James.

One imagines there’d be plenty of teams willing to sign Gallagher for the right price this January, but CFC could live to regret it if he goes on to strengthen one of their rivals.

More Stories Conor Gallagher Ian Maatsen Malang Sarr Mauricio Pochettino Trevoh Chalobah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.