Chelsea could let four players go to fund January transfer spending, including one potentially big risk

Chelsea could reportedly let as many as four players go in the January transfer window as they continue rebuilding their squad.

However, Blues fans might not be entirely happy with some of the names being mentioned in a report today from the Evening Standard, with Conor Gallagher among them.

Others mentioned in the report are less important to the Chelsea first-team, with Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Ian Maatsen mentioned as players who could leave Stamford Bridge this winter.

None of them are playing regularly for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, but Gallagher’s exit looks hugely risky as he’s been one of the team’s top performers.

The England international has been more of a regular this year than he was last term, and he’s also often worn the captain’s armband for the Blues in the absence of the injured Reece James.

One imagines there’d be plenty of teams willing to sign Gallagher for the right price this January, but CFC could live to regret it if he goes on to strengthen one of their rivals.