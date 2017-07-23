Chelsea swoop for £12m Brazil prodigy, Conte’s major hint fifth summer signing arrives next week

As Chelsea are linked with a £12m move for Brazil starlet Richarlison, Antonio Conte has suggested that their fifth summer signing could arrive next week.

The 20-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Ajax with a five-year contract and a £12m fee being touted, but as reported by The Daily Mail, Chelsea have looked to swoop in and snatch him from their grasp.

The Brazil U20 international has been linked with a whole host of top European clubs over the past fortnight, with his form for club and country attracting interest while his versatility is also key given he can play right across the front line.

It remains to be seen who wins the race for his signature, but it sounds as though Chelsea are certainly in the running and will hope to land one of the more exciting young talents in Brazil.

Meanwhile, given that that deal still looks a while off, Conte has dropped a huge hint that he could be welcoming the fifth signing of the summer to the squad next week as the Premier League champions continue their pre-season tour in Singapore next.

The Italian tactician has already welcomed Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata to the club this summer in what has been a very impressive window thus far. Not only has he gone for quality over quantity, but these arrivals address key weak areas in the squad and Chelsea supporters must surely be delighted with the work done thus far.

However, as noted by the Metro, Conte expects their fifth signing to complete a move next week, and speculation will now be rife over the identity of that player.

“In Singapore, Rudiger and Morata will arrive, maybe someone else,” he told the media.”I hope. I know very well that the club is working strong, very hard to try to make me the best way to work.

“This season the target is the same but it won’t be easy, because you can see Man City, Man United, the other teams as well are trying to reinforce and we are changing a lot. More from necessity, not because I wanted to change.”