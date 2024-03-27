Postecoglou in love with Spurs attacker but he could be tempted to leave

Tottenham forward Richarlison is reportedly tempted to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Brazil international struggled for Spurs last season but has looked back to his best this year, showing great improvement under Ange Postecoglou.

Richarlison showed what he could do in the Premier League during his Everton days, and it’s clear he could have an impact at Tottenham if he stays, but it seems there’s growing interest from elsewhere.

According to reports in Italy, clubs in the Middle East seem to be making Richarlison a target for the summer, so Postecoglou could end up losing an important part of his squad.

It remains to be seen if THFC might be able to persuade Richarlison to stay, but for now this looks a real worry for the north Londoners.